Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Vaxxinity has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxxinity will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

