Analog Devices’ (ADI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Shares of ADI opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.59.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

