Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 598 ($7.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.98) to GBX 514 ($6.74) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $371.42.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

