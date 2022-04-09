Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Target Price to €160.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €174.00 ($191.21) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €161.00 ($176.92) to €160.00 ($175.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

ANNSF stock opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $182.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

