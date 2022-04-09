Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEGXF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.41.

AEGXF stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

