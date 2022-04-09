Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.
