Scotiabank Trims Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Target Price to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXG. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.23.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

