Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Lowered to $57.00 at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

MARA stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

