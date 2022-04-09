Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $48.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

