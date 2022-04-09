Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPWH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

