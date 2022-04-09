Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on JOBY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
JOBY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.33.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
