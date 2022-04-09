Zacks Investment Research Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sluggish global light vehicle production is likely to impact the demand and sale of Autoliv’s products. Rising prices of raw materials is set to remain a major headwind. During the last reported quarter, high commodity costs impacted the firm’s margins by $60 million. The company expects substantial headwinds from raw materials in 2022 as well. Matters have become worse as the Russia-Ukraine war has compounded chip crisis. Autoliv is also subject to forex risks and the company expects currency translation effects to be around negative 3% in 2022. Additionally, high research and development costs and capex requirements to launch technologically advanced products are hurting the cash flow and the trend is expected to continue. Given the various headwinds being faced by the firm, Autoliv is best avoided at the moment.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.24.

ALV opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

