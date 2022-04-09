Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi’s performance has been good, and its label expansion in additional indications should further drive sales. The uptake of Pemazyre and other approved drugs is gaining traction. The company’s efforts to diversify its revenue base are encouraging and should yield results. The adoption of other newly approved drugs like Monjuvi is also a positive and should boost sales in the upcoming quarters. However, the company is highly dependent on its lead drug Jakafi for a major chunk of its revenues, and a slowdown will adversely impact sales. The recently approved therapies will increase competition for Jakafi. Additionally, Jakafi is likely to face competition from generics. Moreover, the recent pipeline setbacks continue to weigh on shares. The stock has outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.82.

INCY opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Incyte by 96.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Incyte by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $123,278,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

