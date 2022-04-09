Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sema4 has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $15.58.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,299 shares of company stock worth $187,935.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

