Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

