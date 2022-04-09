Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.85.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
