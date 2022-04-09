Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

NYSE GMS opened at $47.71 on Friday. GMS has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in GMS by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in GMS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GMS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GMS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.