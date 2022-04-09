$156.30 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to post $156.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.04 million and the lowest is $154.44 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $654.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.76 million to $668.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $695.96 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $718.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -570.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

