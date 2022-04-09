Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,758.37.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
