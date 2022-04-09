L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given New €177.00 Price Target at UBS Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €173.00 ($190.11) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

