ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.11.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

