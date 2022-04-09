Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ALYA opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

