Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,997,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

