Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a SEK 350 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.17.

ALFVY opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.