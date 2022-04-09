Piper Sandler Weighs in on MetLife, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MetLife in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

MET opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

