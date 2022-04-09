Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.44

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.44 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 97.13 ($1.27). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.29), with a volume of 37,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £124.81 million and a PE ratio of 42.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.44.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

