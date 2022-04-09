The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $26.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,185 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $4,818,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

