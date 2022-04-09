Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Lowered to $51.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.99.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 20.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 453,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 9.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 145,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

