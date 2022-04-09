Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $211.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.