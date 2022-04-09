Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

UNCY opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

