Barclays Cuts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 720

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 720 ($9.44) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.77) to GBX 715 ($9.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.69) to GBX 860 ($11.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 701.22 ($9.20).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 644.20 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.