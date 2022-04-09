Barclays Cuts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 720

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTOGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 720 ($9.44) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.77) to GBX 715 ($9.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.69) to GBX 860 ($11.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 701.22 ($9.20).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 644.20 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 650.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 663.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

