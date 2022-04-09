Morgan Stanley Trims Beazley (LON:BEZ) Target Price to GBX 500

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.07) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 496.10 ($6.51).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.35. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.43), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,284.25). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($41,851.55). Insiders sold a total of 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559 in the last quarter.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

