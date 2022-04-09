Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAPC. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.60) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.66).

LON CAPC opened at GBX 171 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.09. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

