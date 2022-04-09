Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post $7.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.72 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $40.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.14 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.00) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.