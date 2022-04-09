Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.61) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 672.50 ($8.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 540.50 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 857 ($11.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 656.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 697.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

