Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTWS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 224 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 202.80 ($2.66).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at GBX 118.90 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.21. Helios Towers has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 190.44 ($2.50).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.