Barclays Trims Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Target Price to GBX 135

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

LON EBOX opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.99. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The company has a market cap of £444.71 million and a P/E ratio of 536.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($64,839.34).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

