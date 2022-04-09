First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

LON FDP opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,681.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,925.77. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,995 ($39.28). The company has a market capitalization of £667.82 million and a P/E ratio of 827.59.

In other news, insider Seamus Keating purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,735 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,895 ($129,698.36).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

