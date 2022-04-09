Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 32.51 ($0.43) on Thursday. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.70 ($1.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.81. The company has a market capitalization of £446.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

