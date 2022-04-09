Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,880 ($24.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,312 ($17.21) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,174 ($15.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,417.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,679.77.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

