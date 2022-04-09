Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Raised to $15.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.