Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.68.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock opened at C$8.44 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$7.22 and a 12 month high of C$37.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -6.27.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.