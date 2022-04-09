T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $146.15 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 175.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

