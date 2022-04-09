Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given New GBX 6,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,100 ($66.89) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,348.63.

NYSE RIO opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

