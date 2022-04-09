H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) PT Lowered to SEK 145 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 160 to SEK 145 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale increased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.25.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.