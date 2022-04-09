Scotiabank Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.54.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$21.91 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

