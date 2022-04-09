MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTUAY. UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $132.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

