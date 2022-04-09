Morgan Stanley Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $450.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $474.10.

EPAM stock opened at $308.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.62 and a 200-day moving average of $513.84. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

