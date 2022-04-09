Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

