Digihost Technology (DGHI) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 138 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Digihost Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

This table compares Digihost Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 171.59 Digihost Technology Competitors $888.10 million -$7.19 million -15.39

Digihost Technology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Digihost Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 735 3215 4970 98 2.49

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.77%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.62%. Given Digihost Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.47% -1,500.93% -5.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.